Hyderabad Old City flyover opening pushed after ruckus over Raja Singh's comment

The long-delayed extension work on the Chandrayangutta flyover, which was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on August 23, is expected to put an end to the traffic woes of commuters in Hyderabadâ€™s Old City area.

The inauguration of the Chandrayangutta flyover in Hyderabad that was scheduled to open for the public on Tuesday, August 23 has been postponed to August 27, reportedly due to the protests that broke out in the city following remarks made by BJP MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Mohammed. The long-delayed flyover extension work is expected to put an end to the traffic woes of commuters in the Old City area.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had authorised the proposal to extend the flyover from 480 to 500 metres in order to reduce traffic and improve road connectivity. This means there would be less congestion at the clogged Kandikal Junction, allowing vehicles to pass without stopping at Barkas Junction and Kandikal Gate, easier access to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, as well as from the airport to Nalgonda and Warangal via LB Nagar. Rs. 45.79 crore was approved in 2018 for the extension under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

According to GHMC officials, the extension of the flyover will result in lesser traffic at the Chandrayangutta Junction, smoother travel, shorter commutes, and a reduction in fuel expenditure. Aside from local residents, many Union government personnel will also benefit from the flyover, given the numerous central and defence establishments in the vicinity, and the fact that the flyover was planned with Chandrayanguttaâ€™s traffic flow for the next 20 years in mind.

The GHMC has taken up a total of 41 SRDP projects, of which 30 have been completed, including the Chandrayangutta flyover expansion. The remaining 11 SRDP projects, involving building flyovers, underpasses and RoBs to manage the growing traffic, are in various stages of completion.

The GHMC also reported that the Falaknuma flyover project is nearing completion. The projects in Bairamalguda and Nagole, and the LB Nagar underpass are also nearing completion. After these projects are completed, commuters can travel from Uppal Junction to Aramghar without being delayed by traffic jams.