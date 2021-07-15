Biju Menon, Nimisha, Roshan and Padmapriya to star in 'Oru Thekkan Thallu Case'

The movie is an adaptation of GR Indugopanâ€™s acclaimed short story â€˜Amminipilla Vettu Caseâ€™

Flix Mollywood

Actor Biju Menon announced his next film Oru Thekkan Thallu Case on Wednesday. Sharing a graphic poster from the movie on his Facebook profile, he announced that the film will start rolling soon. The movie is bankrolled by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment and will be directed by debutant Sreejith N. Oru Thekkan Thallu Case stars actors Biju Menon, Roshan Mathew, Nimisha Sajayan, and Padmapriya.

The upcoming Malayalam movie is based on GR Indugopanâ€™s acclaimed short story Amminipilla Vettu Case. Interestingly, Sreejith is also on board as the co-writer of actor-director Prithvirajâ€™s upcoming movie Bro Daddy, starring Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Murali Gopi, Prithviraj, Kaniha, Soubin and Lalu Alex in important roles. The movie has music by Justin Varghese, while Madhu Neelakantan is on board as the cinematographer. Oru Thekkan T hallu Case will mark actor Padmapriyaâ€™s comeback as a lead after 2017 Hindi movie Chef. Padmapriya bagged the National Award in 2010 and is also the recipient of two Kerala State Film Awards and two Tamil Nadu Film Awards.

The Great Indian Kitchen fame Nimisha Sajayan has a number of films in the pipeline. She was recently seen in the political thriller Malik, which is streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. Directed by CU Soon fame Mahesh Narayanan, the movie stars actors Fahadh Faasil, Biju Menon, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in significant roles.

Nimisha will also be seen in upcoming Malayalam movie Thuramukham, co-starring Nivin Pauly, Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R Acharna and Darshana Rajendran in important roles. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the film will revolve around the protests that took place against the Chappa system, which was practised in Kochi harbour during the 1950s.

Meanwhile, actor Roshan Mathew will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Cobra and Malayalam film Kuruthi. He is also working on upcoming Bollywood movie Darlings, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, among others.