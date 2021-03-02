Actor Roshan Mathew teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt for new Bollywood film

Roshan Mathew made his Bollywood debut with the Anuraag Kashyap directorial ‘Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai’.

Mollywood actor Roshan Mathew, who made his Bollywood debut with Anuraag Kashyap’s Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, is now gearing up for his second Hindi movie, Darlings. He will be sharing the screen with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Darlings is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to make an announcement about the upcoming movie on Monday. The dark comedy film also marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen. “Life is tough Darlings, but so are you... both! Unleashing our Darlings onto the world... Caution is advisable. PS: yeh comedy thodi dark hai…,” his post read.

Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both!

Unleashing our #Darlings onto the world....Caution is advisable.

PS : yeh comedy thodi dark hai... https://t.co/6XRRCm63dg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2021

Red Chillies Entertainment shared a title poster on Twitter.

The movie will also feature actors Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. According to reports, Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt will be playing the mother-daughter duo.

Darlings marks Alia’s first movie as a producer. The 27-year-old actor shared a logo of the production company on Instagram and shared the news with fans. “And I am so happy to announce.... PRODUCTION!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales. @eternalsunshineproduction,” Alia’s post read.

The title poster, which was launched by the production company, contains a humorous statutory warning: “Auraton ka apmaan aapki sehat ke liye bahut haanikar ho sakta hai (Offending women can be very dangerous for your health).”

Reportedly, the plot is set against the backdrop of a lower-middle class neighbourhood in Mumbai.

Roshan Mathew is well-known for his work in Malayalam movie Aanandam, directed by Ganesh Raj, Anjali Menon-directorial Koode and drama film Moothon, among others. His latest movie CU Soon was directed by Mahesh Narayan. The Fahadh Faasil-starrer was well-received by audiences and critics alike.