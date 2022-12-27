BF.7 coronavirus variant: Karnataka announces free treatment for patients

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru have been assigned as designated hospitals to treat cases of the variant.

news COVID-19

Those who contract the BF.7 sub-variant of the coronavirus will be treated for free, the Karnataka government has said. Speaking to reporters on Monday, December 26, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the Victoria hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru have been assigned as designated hospitals to treat cases of the variant. The BF.7 variant, which is a subvariant of Omicron, is believed to be driving the surge of cases in China, prompting Indian authorities to step up measures.

The minister made the announcement after a set of COVID-19 guidelines to be followed during New Year celebrations was issued on Tuesday. As per the guidelines, masks have been made mandatory in all public venues including bars, pubs, and restaurants. Further, New Year pirates will only be allowed until 1 am on January 1. Only those who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry to these places, and establishments have been ordered to avoid overcrowding during the festive season. Wearing of face masks is also compulsory at movie theatres.

Further, the government said that a â€˜mock drillâ€™ to test COVID-19 preparations will be conducted at all government hospitals in the state on Tuesday. The mock drill was mandated by the Union government. The Union Health Ministry had, on Saturday, ordered all states to conduct the drill in all healthcare centres including those designated to treat COVID-19. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that all state health ministers will also take part in this event.

