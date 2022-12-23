Nasal vaccines, hospital drills: Ten points about Union govt's COVID response plan

A mock drill will be held in COVID-dedicated hospitals on December 27 to ensure their readiness, with a focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.

news Coronavirus

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in China and some other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, December 22, cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places. He also directed officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports. On Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the Health Ministers of the states and Union territories. Mandaviya made a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on India's preparedness to curb the spread of the viral infection. Here are ten things to know about the Union governmentâ€™s preparations â€“

> The Union Minister for Health said that the COVID-19 situation is being constantly monitored. The focus is to ensure that no new variant of the virus enters the country, he said, adding that at the same time, there is no impediment to travelling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.

> The Union government on Thursday said that two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus tests from December 24.

> Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry for inclusion in the vaccination programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age. The nasal vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on December 23 evening.

> The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18, as a heterologous booster dose. Heterologous boosting means that a person is injected with a different vaccine from the one used for the primary and secondary doses. There are studies that suggest that heterologous booster shots trigger a more efficient immune response.

> States and Union territories will undertake a mock drill across all health facilities on Tuesday, December 27, to ensure the operational readiness of the COVID-dedicated facilities, with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources, official sources told PTI. An advisory in this regard will be issued by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the virtual meeting with the Health Ministers of the states and Union territories at 3 pm on Friday, the sources said.

> States have also been asked to ensure the ramping up of the testing infrastructure, encourage precautionary dose uptake and ensure adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in view of the upcoming festive season and the New Year.

> States have also been advised to ramp up whole genome sequencing and ensure that a large number of samples are sent for the same.

> States have been asked to strengthen surveillance in accordance with the surveillance strategy already issued (health facility-based sentinel surveillance; pan-respiratory virus surveillance; community-based surveillance, sewage/wastewater surveillance).

> Several states also ramped up COVID surveillance and announced a series of measures. While Karnataka decided to conduct mandatory testing of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and make face masks mandatory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed that all passengers arriving at the international airport in Chennai be screened for COVID symptoms.

> PM Modi has also directed authorities to regularly monitor the availability and prices of essential medicines, at a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country.