Explained: The BF.7 subvariant of coronavirus that’s driving China’s surge

Four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7 have been reported in India, prompting officials to step up awareness and surveillance.

The Indian government is once again on alert as China witnesses a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. The surge is being driven predominantly by BF.7, an Omicron subvariant, which has also been detected in several European countries, US, India and others. The UK Health Security Agency had called it one of the most concerning variants due to its high transmissibility, and the Indian government has advised measures to be taken to prevent its spread. Here’s all you need to know about the BF.7 Omicron subvariant:

> BF.7 is short for BA.5.2.1.7, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5. Reports quote Chinese health experts as saying that the subvariant is quick to transmit and has a shorter incubation period. The R0 or the basic reproduction number for BF.7 is between 10 and 18.6, while the average R0 of the Omicron variant is 5.08. It is believed that BF.7 has a greater capacity to infect those who have been vaccinated and those who have previously contracted COVID-19.

> According to Global Times, the symptoms of BF.7 are similar to that of Omicron — fever, cough, sore throat, etc., with a few people even reporting vomiting and diarrhoea. Studies also show that this variant is better able to escape immunity from vaccination, and carries a mutation which has been linked with increased ability to escape neutralising antibodies.

> While BF.7 has become a cause for concern in China, Manal Mohammed of the University of Westminster says that other countries where the variant has been detected have been faring well. In the first week of December, it was estimated to account for 6.6% of infections in the US while the number fell to 5.7% on December 10. Similarly, the UK termed it a variant of concern in October as it accounted for 7% cases, but this was later deescalated. “We don’t know exactly why the situation looks different in China. BF.7’s high R0 might be due in part to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from previous infection, and possibly vaccination too. We should, of course, be cautious about the data from China as it’s based on reports, not peer-reviewed evidence yet,” Manal writes.

> In India, four cases of the variant have been reported so far from Gujarat and Odisha. While reports state that they were reported in October, Union health officials told The Hindu that BF.7 was first identified in the country in July. The Union government has begun assessing the situation and stepping up surveillance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Thursday, December 22, regarding the COVID-19 situation.

On Wednesday, December 21, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with health officials over the matter. “In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” he tweeted after the meeting.

Further, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog, has advised people to resume the practice of wearing masks both inside and outdoors.

> In the south, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has said that passengers at the Bengaluru international airport will be screened for symptoms. The state government is reportedly mulling the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also urged the people to be alert and cautious, and not disregard COVID-19 protocol. The Tamil Nadu Health Department will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, December 22 to assess the situation.

