Bengaluru's Turahalli tree park project stalled after citizens' opposition

In addition to sending petitions to the government, local residents also recently held a silent protest against the proposed project.

In a win for citizen activism in Bengaluru, the controversial move to set up a tree park within the 400 acres of Turahalli Minor Forest area has been temporarily stalled. Minister Limbavali also suggested that the project will be shifted elsewhere, after a discussion with the Chief Minister. This decision was taken during a joint inspection by Forest Minister Aravind Limbavalli and Cooperation Minister ST Somasekhar (who is the local MLA) on Thursday, in the wake of citizens protesting against the move.

“We have decided to temporarily stall the project. We are thinking of shifting the plan to set up the park elsewhere after discussing with the Chief Minister within the same constituency,” Limbavali announced.

Vijay Nishanth, a Bengaluru-based eco-conservationist termed this as a win for the city. He said, “It's very important to keep forests in its pristine state. It's very important that the government listens to people.”

Tree parks, unlike horticulture parks, are established near cities for urban dwellers to experience nature and indulge in activities like cycling, yoga and meditation. But local residents and environmental activists opposed the move as it was being set up at the expense of a natural forest. Turahalli is located 20 km away from Kanakapura Road in the outskirts of Bengaluru city. The forest is a nesting ground for peacocks and is home to over 120 species of birds, more than 29 species of butterflies and many species of small mammals, reptiles, amphibians, bees and wasps.

In addition to sending petitions citing the legal problems with the move, many residents had gathered in a silent protest on Sunday morning demanding that the forest land be left untouched. Another such protest was also scheduled to be held for February 22 to oppose the project.

Earlier this month, residents and conservationists in the area raised alarm about the presence of excavators, and questioned forest authorities about the clearances taken and the work orders issued for the proposed project. They also said that the forest is a nesting ground for peacocks and is home to over 120 species of birds, more than 29 species of butterflies and many species of small mammals, reptiles, amphibians, bees and wasps. The residents are against any activity taking place in the forest area.



The tree park scheme was initiated in Karnataka in 2011-12 and a total of 132 tree parks have been developed across the state since then. The Turahalli tree park was planned as part of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s flagship project ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’.