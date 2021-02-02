Residents raise alarm about tree park in Turahalli forest area outside Bengaluru

Turahalli is one of the last remaining forests around Bengaluru and the state government is planning a tree park there.

news Environment

Residents and activists close to the Turahalli forest area located close to Bengaluru raised alarm on Tuesday after they spotted an excavator near the forest area. The residents are opposing the construction of a tree park proposed by the Karnataka government in the reserved forest area.

"One of the residents spotted the excavator going to the forest area. We called the forest officer and the local police. We are told that a park is planned in the area and there will be compound walls, benches and walking tracks developed here. We are opposed to this and do not want the forest area to be disturbed," said Vijetha Sanjay Mysoremutt, who is part of Save Turahalli, a collective of concerned people trying to restrict constructions in the forest area.

However, Sanjay Mohan, Senior IFS officer and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) told TNM that the state government is building a tree park in Turahalli and new plant species will be added in the forest. "A tree park is being developed in the forest land here. It is a concept in which the values of the forest are retained and we will be adding plant species from the Western Ghats. One of the features of a tree park is that there will be benches and a walking track around the area," Sanjay Mohan said. He added that there are no buildings planned for the tree park and that the excavator will be clearing lantana and thorny bushes.

Turahalli is located 20 km away from Kanakapura Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru. It is one of the last remaining forests around Bengaluru. Tree parks, unlike horticulture parks, are established near cities to help urban dwellers experience nature and indulge in activities like cycling, yoga and meditation. The tree park scheme was initiated in Karnataka in 2011-12 and a total of 132 tree parks have been developed.

The residents in Turahalli however are strongly opposed to any activity in the forest area and said that there is another tree park nearby, albeit a smaller one. "We spoke to officials and they were tight-lipped about the plans in place for the tree park," said Vijetha.

In a letter to the Karnataka Chief Secretary, the residents stated that the forest was home to 120 species of birds as well as species of mammals, reptiles, butterflies, bees and wasps. Peacocks are also seen in this forest. "All this wildlife is protected under Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the forest has its unique flora with under growth. In the name of tree park heavy machinery is being used to destroy the secondary forests there," stated the letter.

"Converting remaining last vestiges of degraded forests into parks by pushing people into these forests threaten the already endangered existing remaining flora and fauna in the urban setup," the letter added.

Residents and activists raised concerns that the construction of a tree park would lead to a concrete walking path, benches, toilet blocks, drinking water facilities and the construction of a staff quarters. Residents said that there were also concerns about an entry arch and an orchidarium to display rare orchids in the forest area.