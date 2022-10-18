Bengaluru's potholes claim one more life, 50-year-old woman dies after accident

According to onlookers, the accident happened when the two-wheeler that the two women were travelling on skidded after encountering a pothole.

news Bengaluru news

A mother and daughter riding a two-wheeler were struck by a bus on Monday, October 17, when they slipped over a pothole in Rajaji Nagar, according to a report from Bengaluru. The 50-year-old lady, Umadevi, who was riding pillion passed away on Tuesday after spending a day in the hospital. According to reports, the woman's massive blood loss caused her to pass away. However, her daughter, Vanitha, sustained only minor injuries.

TimesNow reported that witnesses to the accident said that the two-wheeler slipped after hitting a pothole and caused the accident. A bus operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga struck them as they fell to the ground. After being severely injured, the mother was sent to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital for advanced care.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has refused to take responsibility for the accident caused due to poor quality of roads. Commissioner Tushar Girinath said it is yet to be confirmed if the accident was really caused by the bad condition of the roads. Only after reports by the traffic and city police teams come in, it can be ascertained if potholes were the reason for the accident, he said.

This is not the first time potholes have proven to be dangerous and fatal to people. In August this year, Suprith J, a 44-year-old corporate worker, was travelling on his two wheeler on a road in Sunkadakatte, when he hit a pothole and fell on the road. CCTV footage from a camera installed in a building nearby showed Suprith riding on the road, when his scooter suddenly skidded and he fell. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital immediately. He died from his injuries four days later.

In a similar incident in March this year, 27-year-old Ashwin rode into a pothole in MS Palya and received fatal injuries and succumbed. According to the police, the incident happened when Ashwin was getting food for his mother from a restaurant in MS Palya. Since there was no streetlight, he lost his balance after riding into the pothole and fell down suffering serious injuries.