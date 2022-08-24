Bengaluru’s pothole ridden roads claim another life

A 44-year-old man lost his life after sustaining severe head injuries when his two-wheeler hit a pothole in Bengaluru’s Sunkadakatte.

news Civic Negligence

The menace of potholes in Bengaluru has claimed the life of yet another motorist in the city. Suprith J, a 44-year-old corporate worker, was travelling on his two wheeler on a road in Bengaluru’s Sunkadakatte on August 18, when he hit a pothole and fell on the road. CCTV footage from a camera of a nearby establishment shows Suprith riding on the road, when his scooter suddenly skidded and he fell.

As per reports, Suprith sustained severe head injuries and he was immediately rushed to a private hospital by his family. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, August 22.

According to the FIR registered by the Byadarahalli police station, the front wheel of Suprith’s bike fell in the pothole while he was travelling from Sunkadkatte towards Herohalli, near Ramraj Granites. He was then taken to a government hospital in Herohalli by onlookers and was later shifted to a private hospital by his family. Suprith is survived by his wife and a daughter, Times Now reported.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah reacted to the incident, and tweeted, “Infrastructure of #NammaBengaluru is in shambles. In an unfortunate incident, an innocent man has succumbed to a pothole. My deepest condolences to his family. Weak & incapable @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai is in deep slumber, and even repeated warnings of High Court has not woken him up.”

Infrastructure of #NammaBengaluru in shambles. In an unfortunate incident, an innocent man has succumbed to pothole. My deepest condolences to his family.



Weak & incapable @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai is in deep slumber, and even repeated warnings of High Court has not woken him up. pic.twitter.com/oWijFdHxSD — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 24, 2022

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), one of the bodies responsible for the maintenance and construction of the city’s roads, has constantly faced the ire of citizens over its poor maintenance of Bengaluru's infrastructure and particularly its roads. The civic body has been pulled up multiple times by the High Court over the issue, however, the pothole menace persists.