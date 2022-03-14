Bengaluru’s killer pothole claims one more life as youth succumbs in hospital

According to police, 27-year-old Ashwin was returning home on Sunday late night, when the incident happened in M S Palya.

news Accident

A pothole in Bengaluru claimed one more life on Monday, March 14 when 27-year-old Ashwin, a private company employee, rode into it and received fatal injuries later succumbing to it in a hospital. Ashwin, who hailed from Haveri district in north Karnataka, is survived by his mother and he was the only earning member in the family.

According to police, Ashwin was returning home after getting the food packed for his mother from a hotel in M.S. Palya on Sunday late night, when the incident happened. Since there was no street light, Ashwin lost balance of the two-wheeler after riding into the pothole and fell down suffering serious injuries.

Mother Vasudha, who is inconsolable after the death of her only son, explained that she had told him about the big potholes on the road and how to ride carefully. "The same pothole has claimed his life. No mother should go through this pain. He was earning a livelihood for the family. Why should I live, I have lost my purpose in life," she said.

The public expressed anger over the delayed response from the emergency helpline staff. The eyewitnesses claimed that when they called for an ambulance after the accident, the staff who received the call did not respond.

Ashwin was reportedly lying on the road bleeding profusely for about 30 minutes on Sunday late night. His friends later shifted him to a hospital in their vehicle. The eyewitnesses explained that if the victim would have been taken to the hospital early, he would have been saved. Ashwin, after battling overnight, succumbed to injuries on Monday.

On November 27 last year, a food delivery agent was riding his gearless scooter when he fell down after encountering a pothole, and was run over by a truck. The incident happened when he was going from Thanisandra towards Hegde Nagar.

Earlier in October 2021, a teenage girl was killed after she fell from her scooter and a truck ran over her killing her on the spot. The incident was reported near Kachohalli Cross on Magadi Road in Madanayakanahalli police station limits on the outskirts of the city. Two others were reportedly injured.

With IANS inputs