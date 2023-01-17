Bengaluru's first evening post office now on Museum Road

This is the second evening post office opened in Karnataka, after the first one was opened in Dharwad last year.

Bengaluru got its first evening post office on Monday, January 16, opened by India Post on Museum Road. The evening post office will be open from 1 pm to 9 pm, six days a week, allowing working professionals to access various postal services after their regular working hours. The initiative is the second such post office in Karnataka after the first one opened in Dharwad last year.

The evening post office, located on Museum Road, offers a range of services including speed post and parcel booking, Aadhaar services, My Stamp (the brand name for personalised postage stamps of India Post), picture post cards, and philately ancillaries. The initiative was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) S Rajendra Kumar, who highlighted the importance of the evening post office for working professionals and employees of the IT sector in the area, as well as schools and colleges nearby.

The Chief Postmaster General said that the department will evaluate the response from the public before deciding whether to open more such offices, with a focus on drawing in young people with the availability of philately items. In addition to the opening of the evening post office, the Karnataka department of post also organised a four kilometre heritage walk through several historic structures in the city on January 16.

Organised along with the citizensâ€™ group Heritage Beku, the walk was planned to begin from the office of the Mail Motor Service on Millers Road, and to end at the Sandesh Museum of Communication on Museum Road. An e-book titled â€˜Kodagu (Post Office and Disaster Management)â€™ was also launched, written jointly by former CPMG Charles Lobo and Kumar. It is available for free reading on the postal website.

