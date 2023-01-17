Bengaluru: Husband murders wife and informs family via WhatsApp

A hardware engineer from Kolkata murdered his newlywed wife in their rental home in Tavarekere near BTM Layout in Bengaluru on Monday, January 16. According to the Times of India, 30-year-old Nasir Hussain and his wife, 22-year-old Naz Khanum had been in a courtship that was approved by both families, and they had been married for just six months. The couple had recently moved to Subhashnagar, 20 days ago.

Hussain, who suspected his wife's fidelity, is alleged to have committed the murder on Sunday night. The next morning, he sent a WhatsApp message to his wifeâ€™s brother, Ayub, informing him of the murder and asking him to collect Khanum's body from the house.

When Ayub tried calling his sister but found that her phone was switched off, he rushed to the house with relatives and found Khanum dead. The police have launched an investigation and are currently on the lookout for Hussain, who is absconding.