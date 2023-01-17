Woman posing as doctor steals valuables from patients in Bengaluru hospital

The victim's son filed a complaint with the police, alleging negligence and security lapse on the part of the hospital administration.

A woman posing as a doctor stole valuables from patients at St. Philomena's hospital in Bengaluruâ€™s Ashoknagar on Saturday, January 14, according to police. The suspect, who is believed to be 35 years old, entered the room of 72-year-old G Sarasa and convinced her son to leave the room, claiming she needed to conduct an examination. While the son was out of the room, the imposter removed Sarasa's gold ring and chain, weighing 46 grams and asked him not to disturb the patient for 45 minutes.

According to the FIR, the deception was uncovered when a staff nurse came to take a blood sample for tests and informed Sarasa's son that the woman was not a doctor at the hospital. The son went to check on his mother and found that her gold ring was missing and the chain had been replaced with an artificial one. The victims' son, Ramesh Kumar J, filed a complaint with the Ashoknagar police, alleging negligence and security lapse on the part of the hospital administration.

In his complaint, Ramesh shared a similar incident that occurred on the same day with another patient, Komal N, 58, and the imposter used the same method to steal valuables from her as well. The police are now analysing CCTV footage to identify the suspect and track her down.