Bengaluruâ€™s potholes claim another life, 24-year-old student killed

Harshad, a 24-year-old student from Kerala, died on the spot while two others are in a critical condition.

Bengaluruâ€™s killer potholes claimed another life on the evening of Saturday, October 29, this time in Attur Layout in Yelahanka. CCTV visuals of the incident show a car coming down the road, and suddenly swerving in order to avoid a pothole. The sudden move caused the car to overturn and crash into a bike on the other side of the road. The person riding the bike, identified as 24-year-old Harshad, a student from Kerala, died on the spot. The pillion rider of the bike and the car driver are in a critical condition.

According to The Indian Express, the pothole in question was filled with water due to the rain on Saturday evening, and the driver of the car did not notice the pothole as it was dark, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle after suddenly swerving. Local residents said that the potholes on this stretch of road are expected to be filled on Sunday or Monday, the Indian Express reported. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many citizens blaming the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for civic apathy.

In a similar accident, a 50-year-old woman died from injuries after the two-wheeler she was riding was hit by a bus on October 17 in Rajaji Nagar. Witnesses to the accident said that the vehicle slipped on a pothole before it was hit by the bus. Umadevi, who was the pillion rider, passed away on the next day after sustaining massive blood loss. Her daughter Vanitha, who was driving the vehicle, sustained minor injuries.

Warning: Visuals may be disturbing

A car trying to avoid a pothole overturns and collides with a bike coming infront of the car resulting in death of a youngster. The incident took place yesterday night at Yelahanka in Bengaluru north. pic.twitter.com/l2cU3WN1Lz â€” Rahul Chauhan (@chauhanrahullll) October 30, 2022

Another accident involving a pothole occurred in August this year when a 44-year-old corporate employee, Suprith J, hit a pothole in Sunkadakatte and fell on the road. Footage from a CCTV camera in a nearby establishment showed Suprithâ€™s scooter skidding suddenly and him falling down. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital immediately, but succumbed four days later.

