Bengaluru reports over 18000 new COVID cases in a day

Karnataka saw over 25,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, January 13.

Continuing to report a spike in numbers, Karnataka on Thursday, January 13, reported 25,005 new cases of COVID-19. The state also reported eight fatalities, taking the number of active COVID-19 cases to 31,24,524 and the death toll to 38,397. The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, recorded 21,390 fresh infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases on Thursday, 18,374 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The city saw 1,132 people being discharged on Thursday, and three deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,15,733. There were 2,363 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,70,365, a Health Department bulletin said. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.39%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.03%.

Of the eight deaths, three are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayapura. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 695 new cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada (625), Tumakuru (547), Hassan (490) and Mandya (406), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,53,331 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,83,420 and Tumakuru 1,23,392. According to the Health Departmentâ€™s bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,46,001, followed by Mysuru 1,78,168 and Tumakuru 1,20,259.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,83,71,357 samples have been tested, of which 2,01,704 were on Thursday alone.

