Bengaluru records over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, positivity rate reaches 15.96%

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta had earlier told reporters that the number of cases is expected to keep increasing for two more weeks.

news COVID-19

Bengaluruâ€™s daily count of COVID-19 cases further increased to 15,617 on Wednesday, January 12, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 73,654. The positivity rate in the city reached 15.96%. A bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluruâ€™s civic agency, stated that a total of 97,861 tests were conducted from which 15,617 cases were detected.

At least 433 kids aged between 0-9 years and 1,342 people between the age group of 10 to 19 years tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru according to the January 12 bulletin. The number of recoveries in the 24 hours ending on January 12 evening stood at 874.

Micro-containment zones rose to 479 in the city, with Mahadevapura reporting the most number of zones (189), followed by 112 containment zones in Bommanahalli. The South West and East zones reported 57, 52, and 42 zones respectively.

Bengaluru also saw a spike in the number of hospital admissions to 63 from 52 the previous day. The city recorded a total of 6 deaths on January 12. Speaking to media personnel, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to rise for the next two weeks. Additionally, Gaurav Gupta also said that COVID-19 Care Centres will be operational by Friday, January 14, and 3000 beds will be made available for COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded a total of 21,390 new COVID-19 cases and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) increased to 10.96%. Test Positivity Rate is the number of positive cases recorded for every 100 tests conducted.

The state has a total of 93,009 active COVID-19 cases as of January 12, and a total of 10 deaths were reported on Wednesday from the state. The total number of tests conducted on the day was 1,95,047 (1.95 lakh).

After Bengaluru, with 594 cases Tumakuru reported the most number of COVID-19 cases. Mysuru (524), Dakshina Kannada (519), Hassan (409), Udupi (361), Mandya (319), Bengaluru Rural (310), Belagavi (269), Dharwad (264), and Ramnagar (135) also recorded a high number of cases.

With IANS inputs