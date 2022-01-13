Classes 1 to 9 in Bengaluru schools to continue online till January 31

Education Minister BC Nagesh said that since the number of infections have crossed the 10,000 mark in Bengaluru, the decision has been made in the interest of children.â€¨

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka government has decided to close schools from Class 1 to 9 in Bengaluru till the end of January following the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases in the city. Minister for Education B C Nagesh confirmed this on Wednesday, January 12. He said that since the number of infections have crossed the 10,000 mark in Bengaluru, the decision has been made in the interest of children.

He also said that it is left to the discretion of the District Commissioners of respective districts in the rest of the state to take a call on opening or closure of schools. There is, however, no spike in the number of cases at schools.

Single classes were split into two sections and other precautions are being taken. However, the decisions will be taken at taluk levels to run the schools based on the ground situation, the Minister explained.

A decision would be taken after the recommendations of the technical committee in this regard, he stated. Though the cases are rising in Bengaluru, the students of class 10, 11 and 12 have not caught the infection, he added.

Twelve taluks in the state have zero positivity. The schools have been closed in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi districts. Due to COVID-19, in the last one and a half years, education has been hit, he stated.

As many as 16 students have tested positive for coronavirus in the Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, while 18 students have tested positive on Tuesday. A total of 45 people have been affected with COVID-19 so far. An isolation centre has been opened on the premises.

As many as 15,617 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Wednesday in Bengaluru alone taking the tally of active cases to 73,654. The recovered cases stood at 874. The positivity rate in Bengaluru reached 15.96%.