Bengaluru police ask BMTC, KSRTC to pay Rs 1.4 crore in pending traffic fines

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr M A Saleem, has reportedly written to the managing directors of the corporations in this regard.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have asked the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to pay Rs 1.4 crore in pending fines for traffic offences in the last three years. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr MA Saleem has written to the managing directors of the corporations in this connection, according to a report in Deccan Herald.

While cabs, autos and goods vehicles (with yellow number plate) are required to pay traffic fines for breaking rules when they renew the Fitness Certificate (FC) at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), BMTC and KSRTC buses do not have to report to the RTO for FCs. As a result, the traffic police have reached out directly to the two companies to collect the dues, the report added.

Saleem told Deccan Herald that the most common traffic violations committed by BMTC and KSRTC drivers include wrong and haphazard parking, jumping the signal, overspeeding and rash driving. He added that police donâ€™t stop buses even in case of visible traffic violations since doing so will inconvenience the passengers. He said that in the last three years, the traffic police have issued 26,000 notices to the BMTC for haphazard parking. Acknowledging receipt of the letter from the traffic police, a BMTC official told DH that the dues would be deducted from the driversâ€™ wages.

