Bengaluru: BMTC to launch app to make commuting easier for users

The app is also expected to include features such as fare charges and a safety feature where commuters can share their travel details with family or friends.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is set to unveil Nimmbus, a new mobile application that will assist commuters in planning their trips, finding nearby bus stops, and checking bus arrival times. The app is also expected to include features such as fare charges and a safety feature where commuters can share their travel details with family or friends.

According to the BMTCâ€™s IT Director, Surya Sen AV, the app will be a valuable tool for commuters as it will provide them with the ability to locate the nearest bus stop, plan their travel and check fare charges. However, he also stated that the app will not include the feature of purchasing tickets or passes immediately, but it will be made available within two to three months, The Hindu report.

The BMTC will also track more than 5,000 buses in their fleet to provide real-time information to commuters. However, around 20 buses will not be included in the tracking system. The BMTC has been working on the app for the last two years and has missed multiple deadlines to launch it, but no specific date has been announced for its launch.