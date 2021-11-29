Bengaluru nursing college cluster: Five more test positive

Twelve students in the college had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, November 26.

news Coronavirus

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 17 in a nursing college cluster in Marasur in Bengaluruâ€™s Anekal. Earlier, a cluster had formed in the college as 12 students had tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, November 26. Speaking to TNM, Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer GA Srinivasa said that five more students have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday, November 29. All the students are isolated and none of them have any severe symptoms that require hospitalisation.

Last week, another COVID-19 cluster had been identified with one staff and 33 students testing COVID-19 positive at a school in Bengaluruâ€™s Whitefield. GA Srinivasa told TNM that the case count at the school remained the same at 34 and there was no increase, as of Monday morning. Two other clusters have been identified in Karnataka â€” one at the SDM Medical College in Dharwad and one cluster from two private nursing colleges in Mysuru.

Speaking about the rising cases in some clusters in Dharwad, Bengaluru and Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday, November 28, that precautionary measures have been taken. "We are conducting tests in SDM Medical College. We are conducting tests on doctors, nurses, patients and others. We have stopped the entry of outpatients," Bommai said, referring to the outbreak of COVID-19 among students and staff of SDM Medical College in Dharwad.

Sources in the Health Department told PTI on Sunday that 25 more COVID-19 cases were detected. With this, 306 people have found COVID-19 infected out of 3,973 people who underwent tests. The infected are said to be asymptomatic or having mild symptoms.

Stating that the government is keeping a close watch on the developments, Bommai said not only more tests are going on but also treatment to COVID-19 infected people is given. The Chief Minister also said that his government will seek permission for giving booster doses to the health workers.

Along with it, the government will make sure that people working in malls, public places and government offices take both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Bommai said, adding the state also plans to arrange vaccination camps in malls and government hospitals.

Regarding COVID-19 vaccine stock, Bommai said the state has 80 lakh vaccines. According to him, Karnataka's first dose coverage is 91%, which is reaching saturation. "Now we are focusing on the second dose. We are aiming to achieve 70% vaccination by the end of December. Presently we have reached 58%," he added.

