40 children, one staffer at school in Bengaluru get COVID-19

Following the outbreak, the authorities have conducted COVID-19 tests on all 297 students and 200 staff members of the school.

news Coronavirus

Thirty-three students and one staffer of an international boarding school in Bengaluru have tested positive for coronavirus, the Karnataka health department said on Friday. Following the outbreak, the authorities have conducted COVID-19 tests on all 297 students and 200 staff members of the school. The infection was first detected in two children from Nagpur, who complained of fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. When they were tested, they were found to be infected, according to the department. Around 400 people in total at the school have been tested.The district administration and school management are waiting for the test results of another 174 students and staff members.

The infected children are studying in high school and higher secondary grades. The district authorities have deputed a taluk health officer and a medical officer on duty to monitor the medical condition of the children. Meanwhile, the school is shifting back to online classes again in the wake of the outbreak. Most of the students are asymptomatic, the

School authorities said that some children have been sent back to their homes. The boarding school also has international students and they will also fly back to their respective countries soon, authorities added.

Meanwhile, another international school where two students tested positive last week and was shut for four days, is going to open from November 29. To detect cases of COVID-19, another international School in Whitefield has decided to conduct batch-wise COVID-19 tests for students every 21 days.

On Thursday, 66 medical students tested positive for the virus at the SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad.

