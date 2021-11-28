Karnataka COVID clusters: Govt advises colleges to postpone cultural activities

In light of new COVID-19 clusters being detected in educational institutions in Dharwad, Mysuru and Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has advised that institutions postpone any upcoming cultural, academic or social gatherings for two months. The advisory comes after over 300 people at the SDM Medical College in Dharwad tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a cultural event that was held there last week.

“Conferences, seminars, academic events etc. in any educational institutions, wherever possible, may be postponed. Alternatively, it could be conducted in hybrid mode i.e. with minimal physical attendance and with more persons attending through virtual mode,” the advisory, which was issued after a meeting held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, reads.

The heads of institutions have also been advised to ensure that all students above the age of 18 and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19, and that all COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed in campuses, especially when large gatherings are concerned. The advisory further mentions that all students in medical, paramedical and other affiliated colleges be screened for COVID-19 symptoms every day.

The Karnataka government has also issued directives for students entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. The circular states that all students coming to Karnataka from these two states must carry negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours, irrespective of the individual’s vaccination status. Further, those who came to study in medical and paramedical institutions between November 12 and November 27 will be subject to COVID-19 tests, and those who enter the state to study in these colleges in the future will have to undergo COVID-19 tests on the seventh day of their arrival.

In case of more COVID-19 clusters being reported, even those who test negative would have to be under quarantine and undergo a test on the seventh day, as per the circular.

On Friday, November 26, the Health Department announced that 33 students and a member of staff of a private boarding school in Bengaluru tested positive for the coronavirus. In Mysuru, over 69 nursing students in two colleges tested positive, a majority of whom were fully vaccinated.