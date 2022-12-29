Celebrating NYE in central Bengaluru? Here’s the full list of traffic restrictions

The Bengaluru traffic police said that a large number of people and motorists throng areas in central Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve, which is why restrictions will be put in place.

news New Year

As the city gears up for New Year’s celebrations, Bengaluru city police have issued a fresh set of traffic curbs in order to ease traffic flow in central Bengaluru. The restrictions will be in effect from December 31 to January 1 in areas such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, St Marks Road and Church Street.

“A large number of people, motorists as well as pedestrians, traditionally throng MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, St Marks Road and Church Street on the New Year’s Eve. In the interest of public safety and convenience it is necessary to restrict and regulate the movement of vehicular traffic and parking of vehicles on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, St Marks Road, Rest House Road and Residency Road on the night intervening between 31/12/2022 and 01/01/2023,” the notice by the city police read.

Here’s the full list of traffic curbs that will be observed:

> There will be no entry for vehicles except police vehicles and vehicles of essential services on duty, from any direction from 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1 on the following roads:

a) MG Road, from Anil Kumble junction up to the Mayo Hall junction

b) Brigade Road, from Cauvery Emporium Junction to the Opera House Junction

c) Church Street, from its junction on Brigade Road up to the junction of Museum road.

d) Museum Road, from its junction with MG Road up to its junction with Old Madras Bank road.

e) Rest House Road, from its junction on Museum road up to its junction on Brigade Road.

f) Residency Cross road, from Residency Road to MG Road (Shankarnag Theatre junction)

>Parking of all types of vehicles except police vehicles and vehicles of essential services on duty is prohibited from 2 pm on December 31 to 3 am on January 1 on the following roads:

a) MG Road, from Anil Kumble junction up to Trinity Circle.

b) Brigade Road, from Arts and Crafts junction up to Opera Junction.

c) Church Street, from its junction with Brigade road up to its junction on St Marks Road

d) Rest House Road, from its junction on Brigade road up to its junction with Museum Road.

e) Museum Road, from its Junction on M G Road up to its Junction with Old Madras Bank Road.

Vehicles parked on M G Road, Brigade Road, Rest House road, Church Street, Residency road and St Marks road in the area specified above shall be removed by the owner or driver before 4 pm on December 31, failing which they will be fined.

>After 8 pm on December 3,1 vehicles coming from the direction of Queen’s Statue junction on MG Road and proceeding towards Halasuru and beyond will turn left at Anil Kumble Circle, at BRV Junction, turn right into Cubbon road and proceed on Cubbon road and join MG Road near Webb’s junction.

a) Vehicles proceeding in the direction of Cantonment areas, from Halasuru, will turn right near Trinity Circle and enter Halasuru road, turn left on Dickenson road and proceed towards Cubbon Road.

b) Parking of vehicles is allowed on both sides of Kamaraja road, from Kamaraja road junction to Commercial Street junction.

c) Public can also park their private vehicles at 1st floor BMTC Shopping complex, Shivajinagar Bus Stand area

On Brigade Road, pedestrians can only proceed by walking from MG Road junction to opera junction, and walking in the opposite direction is prohibited. Instead, if they want to come to MG Road, they can do so by proceeding via Residency road cross (near Shankarnag theatre cross).

Movement of vehicles on the flyovers will also be closed from 9 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1 so as to avoid incidents like accidents and crashes.

Additionally, the police will be conducting a drive against drunk driving throughout the night and has appealed to everyone who will be driving to abstain from the same.