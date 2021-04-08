Bengaluru eateries, shops including MTR fined for violating COVID-19 norms

An apartment complex was fined Rs 20,000 for hosting a party.

news COVID-19

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials on Wednesday continued the COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB) enforcement drive for the second consecutive day in the wake of continuous surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officials hit the ground in all the eight zones led by their respective Joint Commissioners to penalise individuals and businesses for not wearing masks, not carrying out thermal screening for entering closed spaces and not ensuring proper physical distancing. Even apartment complexes were penalised for violating existing rules issued for the pandemic management.

Read: Big Bazaar outlet in Bengaluru among those closed down for flouting COVID-19 rules

Among notable names, the MTR (Mavalli Tiffin Rooms) outlet in Bommanahalli zone was fined Rs 10,000 for physical distancing violations in seating arrangements.

A total of 20 establishments were told to close for a day on Wednesday. Out of which four were in the South and Mahadevpura zones each, three each in RR Nagar, West and East zones, two in Bommanahalli zone and one in Yelahanka zone.

Udipi Hotel, Kapi Katte and Indraprastha in RR Nagar, Zaatar Multi Cuisine Restaurant in Yelahanka, Miami SuperMarke, Reliance Smart Point were among those which were closed.

In Dasarahalli ward, four shops were imposed penalty of Rs 1,000 each for physical distancing violation.

Read: Bengaluru bans rallies, public functions till April 20 amid rising COVID-19 cases

Also read: Section 144 (1) used in Bengaluru, gyms and pools in apartments to shut

BBMP officials said they also fined an apartment complex in Begur Rs 20,000 for organising a party in their clubhouse.

On Tuesday, BBMP closed down Big Bazaar and Buffalo Wild Wings Bar and Restaurant in Phoenix Mall located in Mahadevapura zone, Badoota Military Hotel, Karnataka Jonne Biriyani, Hot Coffee in Malleshwaram among others.

This action by officials on the ground also comes as the Karnataka High Court is scrutinising action by the BBMP regarding enforcement of CAB. On Wednesday, the HC asked the BBMP and the state government to place on record the measures taken by them to enforce its order on pandemic management dated between March 23-April 2.