Section 144 (1) used in Bengaluru, gyms and pools in apartments to shut

It is to be noted that Section 144 has not been imposed yet.

The Bengaluru Police has used Section 144(1) of CrPC in Bengaluru in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. According to the order, operations of amenities like gyms, swimming pools and party halls in residential complexes, within the city limits, has been restricted to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It is to be noted that section 141 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed which allows authorities to curb certain activities. Section 144 of CrPC that stops assembly of people has not been invoked yet.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru had reported 4266 news cases taking the total number of active cases in the city to 32,605.