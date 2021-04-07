Big Bazaar outlet in Bengaluru among those closed down for flouting COVID-19 rules

The raids were to check if the businesses followed COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB), which includes wearing masks and following proper physical distancing.

Coronavirus COVID-19

On Tuesday Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Health officers of Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli and West Zone conducted raids on several businesses at different locations in their respective zones. The raids were to check if the businesses followed COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB), which includes wearing masks and following proper physical distancing. During the raids, the officers either imposed a penalty on the businesses or enforced closure of businesses that failed to follow CAB.

Amongst the closures was Big Bazaar and Buffalo Wild Wings Bar and Restaurant in Phoenix Mall located in Mahadevapura zone. The Health officers along with other BBMP officials conducted the raids at 5 pm on Tuesday and closed the business down.

Along with these, Badoota Military Hotel, Karnataka Jonne Biriyani, Hot Coffee in Malleshwaram in the west zone have been closed down for failing to maintain physical distancing and wearing masks.

Apart from closures, other businesses have been either issued notices or fined. In Malleshwaram, notice was issued to a restaurant named Shanthi Sagar, a fine of Rs 2,250 was imposed on mobile phone retail chain Sangeethaâ€™s store, and Rs 250 on Hunkal Heights coffee cafe.

Similarly, in the Dasarahalli zone, Carner Biriyani Point, Samruddhi Grand, Annapurneshwari Bakery & Sweets, Durga Shree Condiments and Kiran School were fined Rs 500. A smaller fine of Rs 250 was imposed on MG Mart Super Market, Bindhu Provision Store, Baby Mart, Gajanana Juice, Jeetu Store, Sri Ganesh Juice Centre and AS Biriyani Hotel. Sri Manjunath Swamy Fast Food was fined Rs 200.

The move came after Bengaluru recorded 3,728 cases on Monday and 18 deaths. On Tuesday, the number of cases spiked to 4,266 and 26 deaths were recorded. A total of 31 containment zones were active in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Restrictions have also been placed by the government on gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and theatres, which would function at only 50% capacity.