Beat the summer heat with these hill stations near Bengaluru

From adventure activities to unwinding amid nature, there are plenty of hill stations around Bengaluru for a weekend escape.

As summer has set in and temperatures begin to soar, an escape to the cool climate of the hills sounds like the perfect solution. Luckily, if you live in Bengaluru, there are plenty of opportunities for a cool weekend escape that are a short distance away from the heat and hustle of the city.

Kemmangundi

Located in the hill district of Chikkamagaluru about 250 km from Bengaluru, the quiet and lush Kemmangundi hill station is perfect for the traveller who wishes to be close to nature. With scenic trekking routes, rolling hills and plenty of waterfalls, Kemmangundi makes for an ideal weekend getaway. The spot is also famous for its viewpoints, from where one can experience stunning sunset views.

Yercaud

If you are into photography and outdoor activities, Yercaud, located about 228 km from Bengaluru and which lies in Tamil Naduâ€™s Salem district, is an ideal vacation spot. This quaint hill station is known for its coffee, spices, fabrics and other organic and natural products. A visit to the Yercaud Lake is a must, where activities like boating are available. While there are adventure sport camps and trekking opportunities around here, curling up with a hot beverage indoors in the cool environment is a great way to enjoy Yercaud as well.

Kodachadri

This 10th tallest peak in Karnataka, nestled among the Western Ghats in Shivamogga district, is a nature loverâ€™s paradise. While the trek up the hill is considered challenging, the breathtaking view of the sunset is worth it. This serene mountaintopâ€™s beauty has attracted people for centuries, as even Adi Shankaracharya is said to have meditated here. Add to this some scenic waterfalls and challenging treks, Kodachadri is a must-visit for adventure enthusiasts. While overnight camping and making campfires is restricted, visitors can stay the night at a government-maintained guest house on top.

Kudremukh

The Kudremukh hill falls under the national park of the same name, and so promises a glimpse into Karnatakaâ€™s rich biodiversity. There are plenty of things to see here, including waterfalls, temples, trekking or simply relaxing. With options for quaint homestays and an easy seven-hour drive from Bengaluru, Kudremukh is a great option for a weekend getaway for solo adventure enthusiasts or families.