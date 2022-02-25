Looking for a lavish weekend getaway? Five luxury resorts near Bengaluru

Whether you are interested in nature, history or just plain relaxing, these resorts promise a vacation in the lap of luxury.

As the end of the week approaches, it is time to pack your bags and begin planning the perfect weekend getaway to unwind. If you live in Bengaluru, there are scores of resorts and hotels that allow you to relax in the lap of luxury, and have your every need anticipated and met. There are plenty of luxurious properties to explore across Karnataka â€” with several of them just a short drive away from Bengaluru.

1. Angsana Oasis Spa and Resort

Located in the suburbs of Bengaluru about 20 km from Yelahanka, this luxurious spa and hotel ensures a vacation like no other. With a host of unique spa and wellness facilities to choose from, you can rest in the lap of luxury, with the resortâ€™s verdant surroundings and rustic look. The resort is also family-friendly and even offers spa treatments designed especially for children.

2. Windflower Resorts and Spa - Mysuru

The Windflower is a chain of resorts, with luxury properties peppered across Karnataka and Kerala. But in the city of kings, the resort offers a palatial yet modern vacation. Sightseeing options, including the Chamundi Hills, Mysuru city, the Ranganathittu bird sanctuary and more are a short distance away â€” but the lavish rooms, a swimming pool and game room for family entertainment make it tempting to cosy up indoors. Not to mention the spa!

3. The Serai - Chikmagalur

Home to the first coffee estate in India, this sprawling property is surrounded by the lush greenery of coffee plantations and nature. Located just 250 km from Bengaluru, The Serai offers a serene experience, which promises privacy and beautiful views. With plantation tours, trekking trails, a spa and private swimming pools a mere phone call away, it is the perfect place to unwind.

4. Evolve Back - Hampi

This palatial resort by Evolve Back â€” previously known as Orange County â€” takes guests back to the glory of the mighty Vijayanagar Empire. With rooms and spaces fit for royalty and mountains of boulders as far as the eye can see, it is the perfect place to experience Hampi. Apart from a spa, the resort also offers history tours along the famous Virupaksha and Vijaya Vittala temples, apart from treks along the Tungabhadra river.

5. The Tamara - Coorg

This sprawling resort is set amidst 180 acres of coffee, cardamom and pepper plantations. It is perfect for nature lovers, as it boasts of streams and waterfalls inside the property, with plenty of trekking trails around.