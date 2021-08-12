Four farmstays near Bengaluru that offer the perfect weekend getaway

Take a break from city life to experience these rustic organic farms, which offer a host of farming-related activities.

Features Leisure

While the pandemic has us working from home and only stepping outside occasionally, our fast-paced lifestyle is more stressful than ever. Staying glued to screens and feeling cooped up inside can be exhausting; but luckily, if you live in Bengaluru, there are some charming farmstays a short distance from the city, where you can unwind amid nature in a safe way.

Chiguru Farm

Spread across 25 acres of land, Chiguru Farm, located in Kanakapura taluk is a rustic, organic farm where visitors are allowed to stay overnight, and also participate in farming activities. A variety of fruits and vegetables are grown here, and visitors can get an insight into farming. The spot is also perfect for cycling and bird watching, and the farm also has activities for children. Chiguru Farm is open for day trips and overnight stays, and food is provided here as well. You can contact them here.

Thenkani Organic Farms

Thenkani Organic Farms is just 75 kilometres away from Bengaluru and nestled in greenery, making it a perfect weekend get-away. Situated in Tamil Naduâ€™s Santhanapalli, the charming cottage can also be a workcation spot as it is wifi-enabled. You can also take a small trek across the farm and enjoy a picnic, or take a tour in the neighbouring rose farm. While on your stay there, remember to enjoy a bonfire under the stars and indulge in their hot chocolate. However, since Thenkani has only two rooms, bookings are full until September. To ensure that you are able to secure a room for yourself at the earliest, visit here.

The Big Barn Farm

The Big Barn Nature Camp is an organic farm close to Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru. Surrounded by over 200 species of trees which are visited by over 100 species of birds and butterflies, the farm is a perfect quick getaway spot. If you have always wanted to try camping, The Big Barn is your go-to place. Here, the overnight stay is the ultimate camping experience replete with tents and campfires. They also hold a host of activities like clay modelling and gardening for children. You can book your stay at this kid-friendly camp here.

Rassba Farms

For a delightful countryside farm experience replete with exotic and organic food, Rassba Farms is a must-visit. Located in the Hesaraghatta area of Bengaluru, visitors are taken on a tour of the farm, followed by an exotic lunch amidst the aromaticsâ€™ farm. The experience doesnâ€™t end there. Visitors are also given hands-on experience of farming, as they can participate in activities like de-weeding, planting and harvesting. Although the farm is presently closed due to maintenance works, it is expected to open again in a few monthsâ€™ time. To book your farm tour, contact Rassba Farms here.