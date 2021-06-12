BBMP looking to return 80% of beds to pvt medical institutions, retain 20%

BBMP Chief Gaurav Gupta however said that private medical establishments will have to reserve 50% of beds if COVID-19 cases increase again.

news Coronavirus

As the COVID-19 cases continue to plummet, the government is mulling over returning most of the general beds in private hospitals under the government quota. However, the government will retain at least 20% of the general beds, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said reportedly.

A report in The News Indian Express quoted him saying that the government will make the final decision and post that, private hospitals and medical colleges will be informed. He added that the decision on ICU and HDU beds are yet to be taken. The BBMP chief added that the establishments have however been directed to reserve 50% of beds if cases rise again.

The decision is said to have come after a discussion with Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes' Association (PHANA) President HM Prasanna told The Hindu that it was right that the beds that are not being used are returned to private medical establishments. He added that private medical establishments had handed over around 8,000 beds â€” 2,000 were HDU, ICU and ICU-V beds and 6,000 general beds.

According to the TNIE report, the BBMP chief said that the government was also contemplating making RT-PCR mandatory for inter-state and inter-district travellers.

According to the state health bulletin, the test positivity rate across the state is below 5% according to Fridayâ€™s bulletin. Bengaluru reported 1,154 new cases, taking its COVID-19 tally to 11,92,886, with 91,760 active cases and 10,85,862 recoveries. With 159 patients, including 48 in Bengaluru succumbing to the infection across the state, the case fatality rate rose to 1.92% according to Fridayâ€™s bulletin from 1.75% according to Thursdayâ€™s bulletin. Karnataka has inoculated 1,64,68,975 beneficiaries cumulatively since the inoculation drive was first launched on January 16.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on June 10 that the state will go for a phased unlocking process. Restrictions will however be relaxed in 20 districts, including Bengaluru Urban, from June 14.

Read: Karnataka lockdown to continue, relaxations in Bengaluru Urban and other districts

Also Read: Relaxations, weekend curfew guidelines: See whatâ€™s allowed in Bengaluru from June 14