Balakrishna resumes shooting for ‘Akhanda’ in Hyderabad

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, ‘Akhanda’ is touted to be a mythological period drama in which Balakrishna will essay the role of an aghori.

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna resumed shooting for the last schedule of his upcoming movie Akhanda in Hyderabad on Monday, July 12. Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, the makers wrote, “The Final Schedule of #Akhanda resumes Today in Hyderabad! #NandamuriBalakrishna & #BoyapatiSrinu set to repeat the history again! ROARING SOON IN CINEMAS! (sic).”

Dwaraka Creations, the production house bankrolling the movie, also shared an image from the sets in which Boyapati Srinu is spotted directing Balakrishna, who is in costume. Balakrishna essays the role of an aghori in the upcoming movie, which is touted to be a mythological period drama.

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie marks the third-time collaboration between Srinu and Balakrishna, after Simha and Legend. The BB3 title roar video released by the makers in April was well-received by fans and trended on YouTube for several days. In the teaser, Balakrishna could be seen performing high-octane stunt sequences. We see a Shiva temple under the rocks in the background. Balakrishna’s dialogues in the teaser hinted at an action-packed film.

Pragya Jaiswal has been cast opposite Balakrishna while Srikanth Meka has been roped in as the antagonist. Popular composer S Thaman is on board to compose the music while C Ram Prasad is taking care of cinematography for the venture. Akhanda has dialogues by M Ratnam and is bankrolled by producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy.

On Balakrishna’s 61st birthday on June 10, it was announced that the actor has signed another movie. Director Gopichand Malineni revealed that he has signed a new project with the star, tentatively titled NBK107. Like Akhanda, NBK107 will have music by Thaman. The movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sharing the news with fans, Gopichand wrote, “Happy birthday to balaiah babu garu... eagerly waiting to meet you on sets soon sir.. to feel the roar in live #NBK107 @MythriOfficial @MusicThaman #HappyBirthdayNBK (sic).”