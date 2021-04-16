Watch: Nandamuri Balakarishna plays an aghori in ‘Akhanda’ teaser

The actor is seen dancing and performing stunt sequences against the backdrop of a Shiva temple under the rocks.

Flix Tollywood

On the festival of Ugadi, the title of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming Telugu actioner was revealed along with a video teaser. The movie has been titled Akhanda. The one- minute teaser of the Boyapati Sreenu directorial features actor Nandamuri Balakrishna as an Aghori. The actor is seen dancing and performing stunt sequences against the backdrop of a Shiva temple under the rocks. With powerful dialogues, thumping background score and captivating visuals, the teaser promises an action- packed film.

Watch the title teaser of 'Akhanda' here:

The video has garnered a massive number of views and positive feedback since its release. The video which is titled as 'Akhanda: BB3 title roar', is currently trending at 20 on YouTube. Celebrating the success of the title teaser, production house Dwaraka Creations wrote on Twitter, “#Akhanda Roar continues with Million views, 300K+ Likes & Trending on @YouTubeIndia.”

The movie stars actor Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead, while actor Srikanth Meka will appear as the antagonist. The production crew is likely to complete filming for the venture in the upcoming days. According to reports, several action- sequences of the lead actor Balakrishna were shot in Karnataka’s Dandeli forest. Veteran actor Poorna is also likely to appear in a pivotal role in the film.

Akhanda has music by popular composer SS Thaman, while C Ram Prasad is on board as the cinematographer for the venture. M Ratnam will be taking care of the dialogues. The movie is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy.

Stunt choreographer Siva Kumar has been roped in to handle the action-sequences. Actor Balakrishna and director Boyapati have teamed up for blockbuster movies such as Simha and Legend earlier. A khanda is currently slated for release on May 28.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in 2014 Telugu movie Legend. The action film was helmed by Boyapati Srinu, while it was bankrolled under the banner of Varahi Chalana Chitram.