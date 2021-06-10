Nandamuri Balakrishna teams up with Gopichand Malineni for ‘NBK107’

The news was announced on June 10, marking popular Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 61st birthday.

Flix Tollywood

Following the release of the first look video of Telugu movie Akhanda, starring popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, on YouTube, his fans now have another reason to rejoice. Marking the occasion of the actor’s 61 st birthday, director Gopichand Malineni revealed that he has signed a new movie with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Tentatively titled NBK107, the movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and has music composed by Thaman. Sharing the news with fans, director Gopichand wrote,” Happy birthday to balaiah babu garu...eagerly waiting to meet you on sets soon sir..to feel the roar in live..#NBK107 @MythriOfficial @MusicThaman #HappyBirthdayNBK. (sic)”

The Akhanda team had also unveiled a special poster on Wednesday wishing the lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna for his birthday. The poster features Balakrishna sporting a stylish look in a cream-coloured Nehru jacket and brown aviator glasses. He is seen against a colourful, celebratory backdrop. Sharing the poster, Dwaraka Creations, who is bankrolling the Boyapati Srinu directorial Akhanda, tweeted, “Wishing our #Akhanda, #NandamuriBalakrishna garu A very Happy Birthday. Here's #AkhandaBirthdayRoar for you.”

The action drama Akhanda stars Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead, while actor Srikanth Meka has been roped in to play the antagonist. The film will have music by composer SS Thaman, while C Ram Prasad is on board as the cinematographer. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.

Many Tollywood celebrities took to social media to convey their wishes to the veteran actor on his 61 st birthday. “Happy Birthday to my friend Balakrishna. I want you to always be healthy and happy,” Tollywood star Chiranjeevi Konidela tweeted. Sharing a photo featuring him alongside Balakrishna, director Kalyanram Nandamuri wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK”.

Other actors such as Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu too extended their birthday wishes to Balakrishna.

Ahead of his birthday, Nandamuri Balakrishna wrote a heartfelt note to fans requesting them not to pay him a visit on his birthday this year, since it would be unsafe to travel during the coronavirus pandemic. He also thanked fans for showering him with love and blessings over the years.

61వ పుట్టిన రోజు జరపుకుంటున్న మీరు ఎప్పుడూ సంతోషం గా ఆరోగ్యం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/05b5VisjNs June 10, 2021

జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు బాల బాబాయ్.మీరు అన్నివేళలా ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో సంతోషం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/fbR1nfmqn5 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 10, 2021