First look from Arya-Pa Ranjith’s 'Sarpatta Parambarai' out

The film was initially titled 'Salpetta'.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, whose last release was superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kaala, joined hands with Arya for a film initially titled Salpetta. While the project marks the first time collaboration between the two, the first-look and the new title -- Sarpatta Parambarai -- was released by its makers on Wednesday.

Sharing the first-look poster on his Twitter handle, Ranjith added what could possibly be a dialogue from the film. "We usually don't get opportunities that easily. This is our game. The one in front of you should feel the tremors. Come up and play... Kabila..."

From the first-look poster, it is evident Arya will be playing a boxer in the film. Judging from the banners in the background and Arya's hairstyle, the film is possibly set during the 70s or the 80s.

According to reports, the film's core story is loosely based on real incidents that happened in North Chennai. Apart from Arya, the film will also have Ranjith’s regulars—Kalaiyarasan and Dinesh in pivotal characters.

Over the past few months, Arya underwent rigorous training to fit into the role of a boxer. While there were rumours that the film could be a remake of Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, a story of a Dalit boxer who rises against all odds to shine on a national level, no confirmation has been made in this regard by the makers.

Notably, Pa Ranjith had explored the North Chennai neighbourhood previously in his film Madras, which featured Karthi.

Meanwhile, Vishal and Arya, who had previously worked together in Bala’s Avan Ivan, have joined hands for the second time for filmmaker Anand Shankar’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller Enemy. The film’s title was officially unveiled on Wednesday and the project will see Arya play the antagonist.

Announcing the title, Vishal tweeted: “It's final. My best friend @arya_offl is now my "ENEMY". We have no choice, except to fight it out in a battle of epic proportion. Gonna be good. GB (sic)”.

As per reports, Mirnalini Ravi has been signed as the leading lady opposite Vishal in the movie which will go on the floors later this month. The project has been on the cards for close to a year.

Arya was last seen in Magamuni, in which he’s played dual roles. The film, directed by Santhakumar, saw him play a hitman as well as a pious teacher. Santhakumar returned to direction after eight years with Magamuni, which also featured Mahima Nambiar and Induja in crucial roles.

Arya currently has the children's film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa, in the pipeline for release. The film which is centred on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)