Watch: Arya, Kalaiyarasan and others prepare for Pa Ranjithâ€™s â€˜Sarpatta Parambaraiâ€™

This introductory video to the film shows the actors rehearsing and training hard to play the role of boxers.

Flix Kollywood

In the introduction video to Pa Ranjithâ€™s Sarpatta Parambarai, the characters are presented to the viewers in a unique way. After showing the actors training for the film. The action then shifts to inside the boxing ring. And it is Sarpatta Parambarai versus Idiyappa Parambarai. Who are they? Hereâ€™s a brief introduction. Thereâ€™s Kabilan (Arya) from Sarpatta Parambarai and Vembuli (John Kokken) from Idiyappa Parambarai, the star contenders. Then thereâ€™s Vetriselva who is played by Kalaiyarasan, and Rangan Vaathiyar played by Pasupathi, among others.

Co-produced and directed by Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai is a multi-star cast Tamil film that is expected to release this year. The makers released â€˜An Introduction to the world of Sarpatta Parambaraiâ€™, a three-minute video on March 28, and confirmed that a trailer will soon follow.

The video introduces the fighters who will be playing the role of boxers in this film on â€˜roshaman aangila kuthusandaiâ€™ (angry English boxing fight). Not just actor Arya, but also John Kokken and Vetriselvan are seen training hard in this introductory video. There are visuals of them boxing, lifting weights, and working out. You also get a peek at the other characters in the movie, via the rehearsal scenes shared. The highlight of the video is seeing director Pa Ranjith performing scenes with the actors.

The film also includes Mariamma played by Dushara, Kevin aka Daddy played by John Vijay, Contractor Koni Chandran played by Kali Venkat, among a host of others. This interesting lineup has got Pa Ranjith fans excited and wanting more.

This is director Pa Ranjithâ€™s first film with actor Arya. Over the course of last year, Arya has been sharing brief glimpses of his fantastic transformation for this film. The movie Sarpatta Parambarai is set in the 70s.

Co-written by Thamizh Prabha, the movieâ€™s cinematography has been done by Murali G. While Santhosh Narayanan has composed its music, the filmâ€™s editing has been handled by Selva RK. The film has been produced by K9 Studios and Neelam Productions.

Notably, Sarpatta Parambarai was initially titled Salpetta and the first look was released in December last year.

Watch the full video here: