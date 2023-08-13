AR Rahman calls for rain resistant venues, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin responds

Titled ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’, the AR Rahman concert scheduled to be held on Saturday was postponed due to sudden heavy rains in Chennai, leaving many fans disappointed.

Flix Culture

Hours after the disappointing announcement that his concert had to be postponed due to rains, legendary musician AR Rahman took to Twitter to emphasise the need for safe and rain and sun resistant infrastructure for artistic ventures. “I hope and pray that with the help of our government we construct the next level infrastructure for art, mega shows and international experiences for Chennai #SafetyFirst #rain-resistant #sun-resistant,” Rahman said on Saturday, August 12.

Replying to the tweet, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the upcoming Kalaignar Convention Centre intends to fulfil this demand. “Chennai will soon fulfil this long-felt aspiration! #KalaignarConventionCentre to be established on #ECR, will be a world-class facility that can host large format concerts, performances, events, exhibitions and conventions. With iconic landscaping, hotels, food courts, parking spaces and excellent connectivity it will be the new cultural icon of the city!” Stalin said. The Kalaignar Convention Centre project, marking the 100th birth year of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, was announced in June.

The much-awaited Rahman concert was scheduled to be held on Saturday at

Palace Road in Adityaram Nagar on Chennai’s East Coast Road (ECR). Titled ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’, the concert was postponed due to sudden heavy rains in the city, leaving many fans disappointed. The event was meant to celebrate 30 years of Rahman in the film industry.

After the announcement, Rahman was also seen offering comfort to fans on social media, replying to their posts and even did an Instagram Live session on his way back from the venue.