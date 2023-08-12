AR Rahman 'Marakkuma Nenjam' Chennai concert cancelled due to rains, fans heartbroken

Marakkuma Nenjam, AR Rahman’s live concert which was scheduled to take place on August 12, Saturday, has been postponed due to the heavy rain in Chennai, leaving many fans disappointed. The concert was meant to celebrate 30 years of AR Rahman in the film industry, and was scheduled to take place at Palace Road in Adityaram Nagar of Panaiyur. On Saturday evening, AR Rahman wrote on Twitter that owing to adverse weather conditions, the concert was being rescheduled. He also noted that a new date will be announced soon.

“My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon!EPI,” he tweeted. Earlier in the day, Rahman had tweeted requesting people in Chennai to arrive at the venue safely, expressing excitement in meeting all of them.

My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities.

More details on… pic.twitter.com/HRAyqo5y0n — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 12, 2023

Singer Vijay Yesudas and percussionist Sivamani also took to social media to share the news of the postponement, adding that they were looking forward to meeting the fans. Sivamani also pointed out that safety, however, should always come first. “We will come back with more energy very soon,” he added.

Whole heartedly agree with @arrahman ..safety first always and we will come back with more energy very soon https://t.co/4iwVcVH8rD — Sivamani (@drumssivamani) August 12, 2023

We were sooo ready for you All

See You Guys Soon https://t.co/IaAsTCGnpf — Vijay Yesudas (@IAMVIJAYYESUDAS) August 12, 2023

Fans responded with ardent requests to Rahman to not postpone the event, stating that many of them were already on the way to the concert. One user lamented that they had travelled from Malaysia to attend the event, while several fans said they had been waiting for weeks together to see him. We were ready to sing in the rain, another fan tweeted.

sirrrrrr we came all the way from Malaysia for youuuuu mother nature please show us some mercy. @arrahman when will the rescheduled show be on? https://t.co/UMoqXVc07l — Karthigesan (@limepebblez) August 12, 2023

Thankyou for informing @arrahman

It's disappointing that this concert got cancelled due to rain, especially after traveling all the way from Bangalore to Chennai. https://t.co/KDCT1Isusg — Shiny (@shinycvincent) August 12, 2023