Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce baby’s name: ‘Vamika’

In a heart-warming note shared on her social media, Anushka said that the arrival of Vamika has been a blessing for them.

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on Monday announced that they have named their new-born daughter ‘Vamika’. The couple, who announced the pregnancy last August, welcomed the baby on January 11.

In a heart-warming note shared on her social media, Anushka said that the arrival of Vamika has been a blessing for them. "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika, has taken it to a whole new level!

"Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes," she wrote alongside a picture in which she can be seen holding the baby, with Virat standing next to her.

"Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy," the actor added.

The name Vamika in Hindi generally means goddess Durga.

Soon after announcing Vamika's arrival on Twitter, the couple had requested paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their newborn. Announcing Vamika’s birth, Virat had said in a social media post, “We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope you can respect our privacy at this time.”

Virat Kohli left the Indian test team after the first test match in Australia in December 2020 to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they were expecting their first child. He will now lead the Indian cricket team in the first test match against England set to begin on February 5 in Chennai.

Anushka and Virat, both 32, first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.