Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma announce birth of baby girl

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives," wrote Virat.

news Bollywood

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma on Monday became parents to a baby girl. Virat took to social media to share the news. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope you can respect our privacy at this time," Virat wrote in a social media post.

Virat and Anushka, who are both 32, had announced on social media in August 2020 that they were expecting a child. In the picture both shared on their social media handles, Anushka was seen wearing a black dress with white polka dots, and showing off her baby bump, while Virat was seen standing behind her and smiling. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” they had captioned the photo. Ever since the couple announced last year that they were expecting a child, Anushka had been sharing small updates on her pregnancy.

Kohli, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team, had in mid-December come back to India from Australia in the middle of the India-Australia test series. Three remaining matches were captained by Ajinkya Rahane. Kohli had announced that he would be coming back to India for paternity leave for the birth of his first child in January.

Congratulations poured in from all quarters to the couple, who have been married since 2017.

Congratulations both of u ☺️☺️ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma who have been blessed with a baby girl. Fantastic news on a great day of Indian cricket. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) January 11, 2021

On their third wedding anniversary, Anushka shared a photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen hugging Virat from behind. "3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us. Miss you," the actress had written on Instagram.

Virat and Anushka, popularly known as 'Virushka' got married in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. They reportedly dated for some years before they got married.

"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family, of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," Virat had shared in an Instagram post dated December 11, 2017.

Another star couple who is expecting a child is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Just before Virat and Anushka's announcement, Kareena and Saif had announced that they were expecting a new addition to the family. The Bollywood couple has one child, Taimur, who is set to become a big brother with the new baby.