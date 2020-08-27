‘Arriving Jan 2021’: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy

The couple took to social media to share the news.

news Bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to Twitter to announce that they are expecting a child. Anushka and Virat both shared a picture of the couple where Anushka can be seen showing off her baby bump, with a beaming Virat Kohli standing behind her.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” they both tweeted.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD August 27, 2020

Virat, 31, and Anushka, 32, have been married for around three years now. They got married in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. They reportedly dated for some years before they got married.

Just recently, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced that they were expecting a new addition to the family. The Bollywood couple has one child, Taimur, who is set to become a big brother with the new baby.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.