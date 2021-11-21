Andhra floods: Penna river in spate, major road and rail routes cut off

While the Chennai-Kolkata highway had to be closed down in Nellore district following a heavy breach of road, a bridge on the river Papagni collapsed at Kamalapuram in Kadapa district.

Several main rail and road routes in Andhra Pradesh, connecting the south and east, remained cut off as the Penna river in spate caused heavy destruction on Sunday, November 22. The Chennai-Kolkata National Highway 16 had to be closed down for traffic in Nellore district following a heavy breach of road at Padugupadu. Three NDRF teams comprising 60 personnel, and two SDRF teams comprising 53 personnel, were deployed in Nellore district to handle the situation.

At least 17 Express trains were cancelled on the Chennai-Vijayawada grand trunk route as the flood overflowed on the railway track at Padugupadu. Three other trains were partially cancelled or diverted.

The State Disaster Management Authority said more than two lakh cusecs of flood water flowed out of the Somasila reservoir in Nellore district, leading to the deluge. This caused a breach of the National Highway-16 at Kovuru as well. Consequently, traffic on the NH-16 between Nellore and Vijayawada has been suspended, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded for kilometers on either side. Hundreds of passengers were stuck in the Nellore RTC bus station as bus services were disrupted.

In Kadapa district, a bridge on the river Papagni collapsed at Kamalapuram, cutting off road communication between Kadapa and Anantapur districts. Floodwater gushing out from the Veligallu reservoir led to the bridge collapse, officials said.

In Chittoor district, vehicular traffic coming from Srikalahasti has been stopped at Thottambedu check post and diverted via Pamuru and Darsi, officials said.

In Kadapa city, a three-storied building collapsed in the wee hours of Sunday, but no casualties were reported as the residents ran out to safety just minutes before the incident. A mother and child, who were trapped on the second floor, were rescued by police and fire services personnel. As of Saturday evening, the official death toll due to the heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh stood at 24.

