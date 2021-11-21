Andhra floods: Death toll climbs to 24, SDRF constable drowns while rescuing victims

A total of 1,316 villages have been inundated or affected, according to the authorities, and 17 persons remained missing.

The official death toll in the devastating Andhra Pradesh floods climbed to 24 on the evening of Saturday, November 20. A total of 1,316 villages have been inundated or affected, according to the authorities, and 17 persons remained missing. Around 24,000 persons have been affected by the floods, while 20,923 persons were evacuated and accommodated in relief camps. The total value of the damage caused by the floods was estimated to be around Rs 2.31 crore (other than crop damage) as of Saturday evening. Around 488 houses were marooned or inundated, while 1,549 houses were damaged, according to official estimates.

In Anantapur district, six persons, including three children were killed when an under-construction building collapsed due to damage caused by the rains in Kadiri town on Saturday.

A police constable of the SDRF lost his life after he drowned while trying to save villagers stranded in the floods in Damaramadugu village of Buchireddypalem mandal on Saturday morning, the Andhra police said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the rain damage in Chittoor and Kadapa districts in an aerial survey on Saturday. He observed the damage caused by the heavy rains in Kadapa, Renigunta, and Tirupati town, and also surveyed the Peruru project and Swarnamukhi river areas, along with inundated areas affected by Papagni and Penna rivers.

Arriving at Kadapa Airport, the CM interacted with the Navy personnel engaged in relief operations. He also spoke to local MLAs, and district authorities regarding the relief measures. Jagan also inspected the Veligallu and Annamayya irrigation project area which was severely damaged due to floods. He also surveyed the Pincha project and the areas affected by the Cheyyeru River, and other flood-prone areas.

He directed the officials to take immediate sanitation measures in Tirupati city and prepare a master plan on the drainage system in the city to take appropriate action. Officials said that 500 personnel have already been deployed from various municipalities for the relief operations and to clear the trash that has accumulated in the streets and blocked the drains.

The Chief Minister directed officials to speedily prepare crop damage estimates, and take up measures to support the farmers. The authorities have been tasked with providing immediate financial assistance to the flood-hit households and assisting them when they return to their homes.

