Andhra rains: 3 women, 3 children die in building collapse in Anantapur district

The walls of the under-construction building collapsed due to the continuous rains over the past few days and fell on the adjacent buildings.

news Andhra Rains 2021

Three women and three children were killed when an under-construction building collapsed in Kadiri town of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, November 20. The under-construction building fell on two adjoining houses, leaving 15 people trapped under the rubble. The heavy rains lashing the region since Friday, November 19, damaged the under-construction structure leading to the tragedy. Three children — eight-month-old Fariunnisa, two-year-old Saidunnisa, and three-year-old Yashika — were among the six persons who died in the incident, according to Deccan Chronicle. The three women were identified as Firoza (65), Fathima (65), and Banu (30).

According to The Hindu, the under-construction building was being built on top of an old house. The walls collapsed due to the continuous rains over the past few days and fell on the adjacent buildings in the early hours of Saturday morning. This triggered an LPG cylinder blast, adding to the damage, police told The Hindu. The incident happened at Chairman Street in Kadiri town. Around 15 persons were stuck under the debris, and nine persons were rescued until Saturday evening, with most of them suffering serious injuries, police told Deccan Chronicle.

One of the deceased, Firoza, was reported to be the owner of the under-construction building. Fariunnisa and Saidunnisa were sisters, while Banu, Yashika and Fathima were of the same family, according to Deccan Chronicle. Another person named Raju was admitted to the hospital with burns, which were believed to be a result of the cylinder blast.

BJP Andhra Pradesh General Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy visited the site of the tragedy. Blaming the incident on unauthorised construction, he demanded action against municipal authorities. “Negligence and corruption of the municipal and town planning authorities have caused this incident. Six complaints were filed with municipal town planning authorities regarding the unauthorised construction, yet no action was taken, resulting in the loss of lives. Criminal cases must be filed on the officials responsible,” he said. Commending the NDRF, SDRF, fire, and police personnel for their efforts to rescue the survivors, he demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for each deceased person and Rs 10 lakh for each injured person.