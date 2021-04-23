Anasuya Bharadwaj joins sets of Allu Arjun and Fahadh's â€˜Pushpaâ€™

The film has been simultaneously shot in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Flix Tollywood

Television host turned actor Anasuya Bharadwaj joined the sets of upcoming multi-lingual movie Pushpa after she was roped in by the makers to play a prominent role in the movie. She joined the sets on Tuesday to complete an important schedule. Pushpa marks Anasuyaâ€™s second film with director Sukumar after Rangasthalam.

She announced the news to fans on Instagram by sharing a photo of the clipboard and expressing how excited she is to work on this project. â€œ#GoodDaysAhead # HappyToBeBackAgain #Gratitude @aryasukku @alluarjunonline @mythriofficial Letâ€™s get â€˜em all again,â€œ her Instagram caption read.

The shooting for the film is reportedly taking place in Hyderabad amid strict COVID-19 safety protocol in place. Ahead of the lead actor Allu Arjunâ€™s birthday on April 8, the teaser was released by the makers on April 7. The teaser took social media by storm, raking up over 25 million views within 24 hours of its release and becoming the most viewed video from Tollywood.

Watch the teaser of â€˜Pushpaâ€™

Directed by filmmaker Sukumar, who is famous for his films Rangasthalam and Arya among others, Pushpa stars actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, and has Fahadh Faasil playing the antagonist. Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of Pushpa Raj in the movie. The plot is based on red sandalwood smuggling.

The filming for Pushpa is predominantly taking place in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh, with some sequences shot in Kerala. The movie has been shot simultaneously in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Pushpa is currently slated for theatrical release on August 13.

Before releasing the teaser titled â€˜Introducing Pushpa Rajâ€™, the makers also unveiled a small glimpse video titled â€˜Prelude of Pushpa Rajâ€™. Apart from starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the lead, the movie also features actors Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in other prominent roles.

Watch the â€˜Prelude of Pushpa Rajâ€™ from â€˜Pushpaâ€™