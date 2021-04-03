Makers of Allu Arjun film release 'Prelude of Pushpa Raj'

The makers have announced that they would be releasing the first look of Allu Arjun on April 7.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa have released a 'Prelude of Pushpa Raj' — a short video giving us a glimpse into the world of Pushpa, in which the actor can be seen running in a dense forest with an intense background music. However, his first look was not revealed, with the makers announcing that they would be releasing it on April 7 at 6:12 pm. Taking to Twitter, production house Mythri Movie Makers released the video with the hashtag #PreludeofPushpaRaj, which soon started trending on social media.

The multilingual movie is being planned to release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on August 13. The movie has Rashmika Mandana playing the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and others are playing significant roles in the movie. Most of the film’s shooting happened in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh and some parts were also shot in Kerala. Like many films, Pushpa's shooting was also halted for several months due to COVID-19 restrictions before it resumed in November.

Raising the expectations of the movie, the makers have also announced that they roped in Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, to play the role of the antagonist in the movie. While Vijay Sethupati was initially considered, the team finalised on Fahadh Faasil. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film.

According to reports, in this Sukumar directorial, Allu Arjun is playing the role of a lorry driver and the story revolves around red sandalwood smuggling. It is also being reported that in this film, Allu Arjun would be seen delivering all his dialogues in the Chittoor slang. Sukumar's last movie, Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan Tej, Samantha and Aadi Pinishetty in significant roles was a major hit.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The family drama has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.

Watch Prelude of Pushpa Raj here :