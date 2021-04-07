Watch: Allu Arjun's â€˜Pushpaâ€™ teaser out

The teaser gives a sneak peek into the action-packed entertainer and presents Allu Arjun in a mass look as a lorry driver.

Flix Tollywood

Ahead of Tollywood actor Allu Arjunâ€™s birthday on April 8, the makers of his upcoming movie Pushpa, released the first look teaser on Wednesday. Pushpa has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles under the direction of Sukumar, who is known for films like Rangasthalam and Arya, among others.

The 1 minute 16 seconds teaser was launched in a grand event at Hyderabad in JRC convention centre by the film unit. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the action-packed entertainer and presents Allu Arjun in a mass look as a lorry driver. The story revolves around red sandalwood smuggling.

Most of the film was shot in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh and some parts were also shot in Kerala. Like many films, Pushpa's shooting was also halted for several months due to COVID-19 restrictions before it resumed in November 2020.

Speaking at the launch event, director Sukumar said that Allu Arjun's look and the character is unique in the movie, and would remain as an iconic one. With this film, Sukumar said he has changed Allu Arjun's title from 'Stylish Star' to 'Iconic Star'.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, one of his fans, Telugu singer and rapper Roll Rida, has released a song 'Thaggedhe le'. Thaggedhe le (not to compromise) is a word that Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa uses.

Earlier, the film unit has also released a short video titled â€˜Prelude of Pushpa Rajâ€™, the name of Allu Arjunâ€™s character, before releasing the teaser.

As reported by TNM earlier, Pushpa is a multilingual film, which will be released in five languages simultaneously â€“ Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi â€“ on August 13, 2021. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and others in significant roles.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo which released for last Sankranti was a hit. The film had Pooja Hegde as the leading woman actor.