Amitabh Bachchan joins cast of Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Amitabh earlier made his Tollywood debut with Chiranjeevi's 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

Flix Tollywood

Mahanati director Nag Ashwin is teaming up with Prabhas for a new movie that is being tentatively referred to as Prabhas 21. Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, making her Telugu debut. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. Now, in a surprise announcement, the makers have revealed that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in for a pivotal role.



Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!https://t.co/bmG2GXBODh#NamaskaramBigB @SrBachchan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @AshwiniDuttCh@SwapnaDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms â€” Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) October 9, 2020 It may be noted that Amitabh Bachchan made his Tollywood debut with Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In the film, he was seen playing Chiru's mentor in a cameo.This film will also mark the second collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone after Shoojit Sircarâ€™s Piku.



Produced by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies banner, Prabhas 21 is going to be made at an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore. The principal photography will commence in November and the makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, English, Hindi and other languages.



Nag Ashwinâ€™s last film Mahanati, which was a biopic of late legendary actor Savitri became a blockbuster and also went on to win three National Awards this year, along with international recognition in festivals across the world.



Meanwhile, Prabhas has also got an upcoming magnum opus titled Adipurush. The film will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T Series banner. The makers had confirmed that the film will be an adaptation of a popular Indian epic. Adipurush will be Prabhas's third film with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam, and his first film with director Om Raut, who recently directed the Ajay Devgn and Sai Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji.



Actor Saif Ali Khan has been roped in as the primary antagonist in Adipurush while it has been confirmed that Prabhas will play Lord Ram. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh, another popular name for Raavan. It's worth mentioning that Saif had also played the antagonist in director Om Raut's last film Tanhaji, which was a multiplex hit. The project is currently in its pre-production stage and will go on the floors next year. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. However, talks are underway with several leading actors from Bollywood to play crucial roles.



