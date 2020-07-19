Deepika Padukone to star in Prabhas’ next film directed by Nag Ashwin

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies made the official announcement on Sunday.

Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in Prabhas’ upcoming film, directed by Nag Ashwin. The announcement came from the production house Vyjayanthi Movies on Sunday.

In a video released to ‘welcome’ the Bollywood star, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “Through the years, we have had the privilege to work with some extraordinary women. Now with pride we welcome Deepika Padukone with Prabhas. Bringing together India’s biggest superstars.”

The video also mentions the names of many popular women actors who have worked with Vyjayanthi Movies in the past, like Sridevi, Jayaprada, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukherjee, Suhasini, Vijayashanti, Jayasudha, Trisha etc.

The production house also tweeted an image of the actor, and wrote, “Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure.”

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to say that she was "beyond thrilled" for the "incredible journey ahead."

Director Nag Ashwin, who has also directed the acclaimed Savitri-biopic Mahanati, had tweeted about the film back in February. He had said that it would be not just a pan-India film, but will be “pan-world”. At the time, he had said that shooting was likely to begin at the end of 2020, and the film might release towards the end of 2021.

After the official announcement was made, Nag Ashwin tweeted, "We need a Queen to match the King. This was a decision taken after a lot of thought. Let's create madness."

This will be Prabhas' 21st film. The first look of another Prabhas film, Radhe Shyam, was recently revealed, less than ten days back. Pooja Hegde is in the lead role, and the first look showed Prabhas and Pooja seemingly performing a dance routine, with an orange sky and the Colosseum in the background, and red waters swirling beneath them.

Radhe Shyam is reportedly set in Europe, and Prabhasis likely to be seen in the role of a fortune teller.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, who is known for critically acclaimed Telugu films like Gamyam, Vedam and Kanche.

Prabhas has been labelled a pan-India star after the massive success of the Baahubali series. He was last seen in the action-thriller Saaho directed by Sujeeth and starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.The film had received a lukewarm response at the box office.