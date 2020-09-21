Singeetam Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas-Deepika Padukone film as mentor

The film is being directed by 'Mahanati' fame Nag Ashwin.

Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is all set to join the team of Prabhas’s upcoming film with Deepika Padukone. The announcement was officially made by Vyjayanthi Movies on the filmmaker’s birthday. This will be Prabhas's 21st film and Deepika's return to south cinema after her debut in a Kannada film.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Vyjayanthi Movies said, “ A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Garu to our epic. His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us.”

A versatile artist, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, is not only a filmmaker, but also a producer, screenwriter, composer, singer, lyricist and actor.The director has several renowned awards to his name, including National Film Awards, Nandi Awards and Filmfare Awards. Some of his popular Telugu movies include Aditya 369, Bhairava Deepam, Mayuri and others which received critical acclaim and were also a hit with the audience.

The filmmaker is going to be a mentor for the movie, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin. The latter has previously directed the acclaimed Savitri-biopic Mahanati, starring Keerthy Suresh.

Nag Ashwin had earlier tweeted about the film back in February. He had said that it would be not just a pan-Indian film, but will be “pan-world”. At the time, he had said that shooting was likely to begin at the end of 2020, and that the film might release towards the end of 2021.

The team also announced that Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone, is going to play the lead opposite Prabhas in the movie. This announcement led to a tremendous buzz around the film.

The first look of another Prabhas film, Radhe Shyam, was also revealed recently. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead, and the first look showed Prabhas and Pooja seemingly performing a dance routine, with an orange sky and the Colosseum in the background, and red waters swirling beneath them.

Prabhas has been labelled a pan-India star after the massive success of the Baahubali series. He was last seen in the action-thriller Saaho directed by Sujeeth and starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.The film received a lukewarm response at the box office.

